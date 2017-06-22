Redbull-owned Leipzig, Salzburg both allowed in Champs League
German outfit RB Leipzig and Austrian champions Salzburg, both owned by energy drinks giant Red Bull, will be allowed to play in next season's Champions League, Uefa confirmed yesterday.
The possibility of one of the teams being forbidden from competing in Europe's elite club competition had been raised because they have the same owner.
But Uefa said that its Club Financial Control Body had ruled that there was no breach of regulations on the integrity of the competition in allowing them to play.
RB Leipzig finished second behind champions Bayern Munich in their first season in the Bundesliga. - AFP