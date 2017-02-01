Redknapp blasts managers for weakened sides for FA Cup ties

Harry Redknapp has condemned managers who field weakened teams for the FA Cup, saying that, in doing so, clubs are throwing away their chance of winning silverware.

Liverpool, Southampton and Watford made massive changes to their line-ups over the weekend and were knocked out by Wolves, Arsenal and Millwall respectively.

There are just seven English Premier League teams in the fifth-round draw - eight if Leicester beat Derby in their replay - and it is evident that managers are prioritising the league over the FA Cup.

However, Redknapp points out that, logically, there is no point focusing on the league for most teams as they have no chance of winning the top flight.

Speaking to Jim White on talkSPORT, the former Spurs and Portsmouth manager said: "You know at the start of the year there are five or six teams who can win the Premier League.

"You know it's the same teams every year, so you've got one chance to win a cup.

"So surely you've got to go for the FA Cup?"

But Redknapp does concede that the priority of EPL managers has changed since the inflow of money into English football.

"The priority has changed," he said.

"The money that's involved now, managers are scared because if they get relegated they lose their jobs, and if they don't make the top six they lose their jobs." - WIRE SERVICES