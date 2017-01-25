Reds boss: Blame the team for poor defence

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has spread the blame for their leaky defence across the team as he prepares to pitch Cameroonian defender Joel Matip into tomorrow morning's (Singapore time) League Cup semi-final, second leg against Southampton.

On Saturday, Liverpool conceded three goals at Anfield for only the second time under Klopp as they lost 3-2 to lowly Swansea City in the Premier League, a defeat that has seen them drop to fourth in the league table, 10 points behind leaders Chelsea.

But the German coach was in no mood to concede the league title, promising his side would "fight for everything".

"The final mistake is sometimes goalkeeper or defender, but most of the time it's seven or eight players," said Klopp.

"It's clear what we did wrong and we really have to do better. If it was that easy to buy one player then all the problems are solved, I would be silly not to do it."

Liverpool have never lost when Matip has played and the 25-year-old is likely to return to central defence following his problems with injury and international clearance.

Fifa gave Liverpool the go-ahead to play Matip last week after he turned down Cameroon's call-up for the African Nations Cup, saying he had already retired from international football.

"He was injured for six weeks so we had to cope. Most of the time we did well," said Klopp, whose side trail 1-0 from the first leg.

Southampton, however, may find themselves short of options in central defence. Former captain Jose Fonte has moved to West Ham and Virgil van Dijk is an injury doubt.

Klopp also said he had spoken to Steven Gerrard about his new role as a coach at the club's academy, which the former Liverpool captain starts next month.

"We had a very good talk together," said Klopp. "For me it was important to know what Steven wants. He said he wants to be manager in the future. That's cool.