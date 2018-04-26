Reds fan in critical condition after assault by Roma fans

A Liverpool fan was fighting for his life yesterday, after suffering a serious head injury in a "vile" assault by AS Roma fans before the clubs' Champions League semi-final first-leg clash.

The man is being treated for his injuries at a neurological centre, where his condition is described as critical, Merseyside Police said.

Two men - aged 25 and 26 - have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after attacking the 53-year-old man, who had travelled from Ireland for the match.

"Witnesses report that the victim was hit with a belt and then fell to the ground," said a police spokesman.

"Paramedics treated him at the scene and he was taken by ambulance to Walton neurological centre, where he is being treated for a head injury.

"His condition is described as critical and his next of kin have been informed."

Liverpool, who won the match 5-2, said they were "shocked and appalled" by the incident.

"Our thoughts, in the first instance, are with the victim and his family at this very traumatic time.

"We will be offering them our full support," the club added in a statement.

Roma said there was no room in football for the "vile behaviour".

"AS Roma condemns in the strongest possible terms the abhorrent behaviour of a small minority of travelling fans who brought shame on the club and the vast majority of Roma's well-behaved supporters at Anfield after getting involved in clashes with Liverpool supporters before last night's fixture," the club said.