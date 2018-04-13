Reds to meet Roma, Bayern get Real in Champions League semis

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will face his former club AS Roma in the Champions League semi-finals, after the draw was made on Friday night.

The other tie pits Bayern Munich against Real Madrid. The first legs will be on April 24 and 25, with the return legs on May 1 and 2, reported Reuters.



German champions Bayern and holders Real have met 24 times in Europe’s premier competition and have 11 wins each from those encounters.



The pair clashed at the semi-final stage in 2014 when the Spanish club won 5-0 on aggregate. They also met last season in the last eight when Real triumphed 6-3 on aggregate.



Liverpool will have happy memories of their meeting with Roma in the 1984 European Cup final which was played in the Italian capital with the English side winning on penalties.

Liverpool will host the first leg on April 24 before the return leg at the Stadio Olimpico on May 2.



Roma sporting director Monchi said they would need to replicate the performance that saw them beat Barcelona 3-0 in the quarter-final, second leg to advance on away goals, following a 4-4 draw on aggregate.

He said: "It feels like a great opportunity to chase the joy that we were not able to experience so many years ago. But of course it will be difficult because Liverpool are an extremely strong side. We need to think about ourselves and try to reproduce what we were able to show against Barcelona."

On facing Real again, Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic told uefa.com: "(They are) a really top opponent. We went out to them last year. This year we want to do better. If you want to reach the final, you have to be able to beat every team. I'm optimistic."