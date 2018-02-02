Reds to miss out on top-four spot, say Lampard and Ferdinand

Liverpool may be the only English team to have beaten runaway league leaders Manchester City this season, but two former English Premier League champions believe they will miss out on a top-four spot.

Former England internationals Frank Lampard and Rio Ferdinand were asked for their top-four predictions and both suggested the Reds and Arsenal would miss out.

Ex-Manchester United defender Ferdinand told BT Sport: "I'd go Man City, Manchester United, Spurs and I think I'll put Chelsea in there.

"The Eden Hazard effect, I think if he continues to perform, if he stays fit, I think he'll carry them (Chelsea) into the top four.

"I think defensively, (and in terms of their) goalkeeper, I don't think they (Liverpool) are strong enough at the moment.

"Going forward they're fantastic, great to watch, I just think they won't have enough defensively."

Liverpool's defensive frailty was also a concern for former Chelsea midfielder Lampard, who added the exit of Philippe Coutinho could also be key.

He said on BT Sport: "Man City are a shoo-in, we can forget about them. Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham.

"Definitely they (Liverpool) haven't dealt with their weaknesses and lost Philippe Coutinho as well."

Liverpool are third in the table, behind the Manchester clubs and ahead of Chelsea on goal difference.

Fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur are just two points behind the Reds.