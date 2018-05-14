Reds will mount title challenge: Pep

The manager of the English Premier League champions, Pep Guardiola, believes Liverpool will be strong challengers as his Manchester City side aim to retain their crown next season.

Last night, City took their EPL points tally to a record 100 by beating Southampton 1-0, thanks to an injury-time goal by Gabriel Jesus.

While City have had a record-breaking campaign, no team have beaten them more often than Juergen Klopp's Reds.

After losing their first clash of the season 5-0 last September, Liverpool won their next three contests against City - 4-3 in the EPL and 3-0 and 2-1 in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Said Guardiola: "This season, they were a big contender and they will be again next season.

"I will not say just Liverpool, but it's true - Liverpool, (because of) the way they play and the quality of their players, not just up front.

"I think (Virgil) van Dijk has helped them a lot to be more consistent in the defensive department, especially in the box, and (there is) the quality up front and the quality in the way they play.

"Juergen is a top manager, creating not just an offensive style and not just thinking about the spectators.

"He's always positive, going there and creating good environments in clubs.

"Okay, we are 25 points in front so it's difficult to say he was difficult (to play against) in the end - but he was because they beat us.

"Next season will be the same, like (Manchester) United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham."

However, former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore believes Klopp has much to do before his side can be considered genuine title contenders.

The former England man wrote in his Daily Mirror column: "What if this campaign is as good as it gets from Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane?

"What if they drop off even five per cent in 2018/19 and Liverpool's defence stays the same? That gap between them and City could be even bigger.

"That's why it's important Klopp buys a goalkeeper, a central defender and a defensive midfielder.

"And even if Liverpool do win the Champions League, it should not mask the fact that there's still plenty of work to be done at Anfield."

Explaining the calibre of player the Reds need to attract, Collymore wrote: "Firstly, they need a keeper in David de Gea's class and I'm not sure Loris Karius is even half the stopper the Spaniard is.

"And in central defence, van Dijk needs another van Dijk alongside him, a Toby Alderweireld or a Jan Vertonghen, someone who is steady and composed...

"Then you have the midfield, where James Milner is not getting any younger, and I'm still not convinced that Jordan Henderson is a good enough, or aware enough, to be a part of Liverpool's spine."