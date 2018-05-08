Refs for European finals named

Serbian referee Milorad Mazic will take charge of the Champions League football final between Real Madrid and Liverpool on May 27 (Singapore time) in Kiev, Uefa said yesterday.

The 45-year-old will be assisted by compatriots Milovan Ristic and Dalibor Djurdjevic. Frenchman Clement Turpin will serve as the fourth official.

Mazic has refereed four Champions League group- stage matches this season.