Relegation-threatened West Brom fire Pulis

West Bromwich Albion sacked manager Tony Pulis yesterday after a miserable run of form that has seen the Chinese-owned club slump to 17th in the Premier League table.

Chairman John Williams said: "We are in a results business and over the back end of last season and this season to date, ours have been very disappointing."

Former Stoke City manager Pulis, 59, has overseen just two wins in his past 21 league games following Saturday's 4-0 defeat by Chelsea.

West Brom are just a point and a place above the relegation zone after an 11-game winless run in all competitions.