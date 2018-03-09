Relief for Wenger as Arsenal finally win

EUROPA LGE: R16, L1 AC MILAN ARSENAL 0 2 (Henrikh Mkhitaryan 15, Aaron Ramsey 45+4)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger expressed his relief after his side’s Europa League success at AC Milan yesterday morning (Singapore time) by describing it as an important win after a nightmare week.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan drove Arsenal into a 15th-minute lead with his first goal for the club, and a shellshocked Milan fell further behind before half-time as Aaron Ramsey waltzed through to score for a 2-0 win which ended the hosts' 13-match unbeaten run.

“I am happy with the spirit and response we gave,” said the Frenchman after the victory at San Siro in the last 16, first leg ended a run of four successive defeats.



“We were not in a position to take risks, but we could not be too cautious as you lose fluidity. We defended with resilience until the end,” he said.



“When you are knocked down like a boxer, you don’t have time to react and you are only halfway up, but you have to respond. Your pride and desire to show quality has to come through in the game.



“It is an important win of course after we had a nightmare week,” added Wenger, whose side came to Milan after losing to English Premier League leaders Manchester City – who also beat them in last month’s League Cup final – and Brighton & Hove Albion.



Arsenal’s Germany midfielder Mesut Oezil described the win in Milan as “our best away performance for some time”, while Aaron Ramsey, scorer of the second goal, called it a “great response.”

Arsenal are 13 points adrift of the Champions League places in the EPL and are pinning their hopes on winning the Europa League to qualify for Europe’s elite club competition.



Not surprisingly, Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso was far from happy after seeing his team’s 13-match unbeaten run end.



“We made too many mistakes,” he said. “We never played as a compact team and they deserved the win.



“Every time they attacked, they could have scored. Playing at this level is something new for our lads but there were too many mistakes,” he added.



However, the famously fiery coach refused to throw in the towel in the tie.



“In football, you never say never,” he said. “We’ll go to London to try and win, we’re not going on an excursion. This is Milan and there is a shirt we have to respect.” – REUTERS