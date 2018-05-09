Renewed work ethic key to revival: Cahill

Gary Cahill's Chelsea are gaining momentum, after four league wins in a row.

Chelsea's 1-0 win over Liverpool on Sunday shows they have rediscovered the kind of work ethic it takes to get results in the English Premier League, defender Gary Cahill said.

The Blues' victory over the Champions League finalists was their fourth league win in a row and Antonio Conte's side are within touching distance of a top-four finish with two league games remaining, reported Reuters.

EPL CHELSEA HUDDERSFIELD

They face Huddersfield Town tomorrow morning (Singapore time) and Newcastle United on Sunday.

"Of late, we've shown the right attitude, the right work ethic to get back to the level we should be at and the momentum is building now, we're getting results," Cahill told Chelsea's website.

Yesterday, Conte urged his side to keep up the good work.

He said: "The only way to put a bit of pressure on is to get three points in every game and in the last month, we did this.

"We won three games away, against Southampton, Burnley and Swansea, three tough games, and we won at home against Liverpool, so we are doing our job in the best way to put a bit of pressure on Tottenham and Liverpool."

The Italian acknowledged that Liverpool and Tottenham have the upper hand, but added that there is no time to dwell on their earlier setbacks.

He said: "We must be disappointed, but now there is no time for regrets. We have to play two games - against Huddersfield and Newcastle - and then the FA Cup final then, at the end of the season, we'll see."

Huddersfield are going into the match after holding champions Manchester City to a goalless draw on Sunday.

However, Conte is aware that David Wagner's side are not assured of safety.

If the Swansea-Southamption match this morning (Singapore time) does not end in a draw, then the winning team and Huddersfield would both need just one point to be safe.

If the match ends in a draw, Huddersfield will need two points to guarantee survival - or hope Southampton and Swansea don't win their final games.

Conte confirmed that Alvaro Morata, who missed the win over Liverpool due to injury, is fit and in contention to face Huddersfield.