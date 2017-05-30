Reus out for months after tearing cruciate ligament

Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus getting medical help during the German Cup final against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Marco Reus' injury misery continued yesterday when Borussia Dortmund confirmed the forward had partially tore his cruciate ligament in Saturday's German Cup final - a setback which could sideline him for months.

"In the coming days, there will be further tests and a decision will be made on the necessary treatment," said Dortmund in a statement.

"Borussia Dortmund will not be able to make a precise prediction about his possible downtime and we wish our 'cup winner' a speedy recovery."

Reus, who turns 28 tomorrow, suffered the injury in the first half of Dortmund's 2-1 German Cup final win over Eintracht Frankfurt in Berlin on Saturday.

With his leg heavily strapped, he ran on after the final whistle to celebrate with the team.

"Perhaps I have 'a bit' of a cruciate injury, but I can take that, I'm just really happy," he said after the cup win.

Dortmund's cup win was the first title of Reus' career, but bad luck has blighted him in recent years and yesterday's news is a new blow for the Germany star.

He had already been left out of Germany's plans for next month's Confederations Cup in Russia to get himself fit for the 2018 World Cup.

Torn ankle ligaments in a warm-up match saw him miss Germany's triumph at the 2014 World Cup final and the team held up his shirt during the celebrations.