Ribery blow for struggling Bayern

Bayern Munich have confirmed that veteran winger Franck Ribery has torn a ligament in his left knee, with initial reports suggesting he will be out for up to three months.

The 34-year-old had to be helped off in the 62nd minute of Bayern's 2-2 draw against Hertha Berlin on Sunday which left them five points adrift of leaders Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

Caretaker coach Willy Sagnol was in charge after Carlo Ancelotti was sacked on Thursday following the 3-0 Champions League drubbing at Paris Saint-Germain.

The injury is a big blow to Frenchman Ribery, who is out of contract at the end of the season and Bayern, who are already without goalkeeper Manuel Neuer until January with a fractured foot.