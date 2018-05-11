Richard Buxton: Spurs may become the new Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli (right) has failed to match his impressive form of last season.

Tottenham Hotspur are in danger of becoming the new Arsenal.

Any notion that Mauricio Pochettino's side remain "Spursy" in their Champions League quest were officially dismissed by a 1-0 win over Newcastle United yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Harry Kane's sweeping finish ensured the final day will be devoid of drama for the Lilywhites; there will be no faltering to third in a two-horse race, nor lasagne-induced catastrophes.

But they have become more alike to their north London rivals than they would care to admit.

Finishing this season as the undisputed top side in the English capital, a feat last achieved in the 1994/95 campaign, should be a cause for optimism, yet Arsene Wenger's impending departure from the Gunners brings into sharp focus what lies ahead at White Hart Lane.

Before downing the Magpies, they had taken just four points from a potential nine since last month's FA Cup semi-final exit by Manchester United.

Only Chelsea's inability to overcome Huddersfield Town prevented a previous 10-point gulf from turning to Spurs' detriment.

They have not swaggered to a top-four finish; they just staggered over the line.

Attributing the malaise to Kane's imperfect return from injury, or even Dele Alli's new-found preoccupation with video games, would be both far too simplistic and highly disingenuous.

Wenger unwittingly allowed Spurs to emerge from his side's shadow in the past two seasons but, in doing so, it has exposed how similar the pair's previous and current predicaments are.

Contrary to Hugo Lloris' claim, a Champions League place does not carry greater significance or importance than a trophy for a club who have been deprived of silverware for a decade.

Europe's elite club competition may grace Spurs' spiritual home next term but, like Arsenal, the spiralling costs of the move to a newly built stadium threatens to impinge on their future.

Pochettino is unlikely to have an embarrassment of riches to strengthen a team who have produced one of the most fluid brands of football in the English Premier League's history.

Worryingly, he may require a greater backing than in previous years, with the prospect of Tottenham unceremoniously losing several key personnel this summer looking likely.

All signs are pointing to Toby Alderweireld's likely departure after intermittent appearances characterised by injury and accusations of politicking as the stalemate over his long-term future rumbles on. His lack of calming presence sparked numerous "what if" moments.

Question marks similarly linger over the defender's compatriot Mousa Dembele, who Pochettino previously claimed in jest that Spurs "do not exist" without.

Preparing to step over the cliff edge this summer, with the Belgium international's current contract running into its final 12 months, will be potentially fatal.

Denied his presence against Newcastle by injury, early warning signs manifested themselves in a nervy first half.

Sourcing a like-for-like replacement inexpensively will be an impossible task. At £15 million (S$27.3 million), Dembele proved to be one of the deals of the decade.

Players with even a fraction of his skill set are now likely to command upward of three times that figure.

Closer to home, none are capable of assuming his mantle. Pochettino's bid to install Harry Winks as the 30-year-old's heir apparent has collapsed amid persistent ankle issues.

The respective fortunes of his teammates at the World Cup risk further derailment for Spurs.

Speculation surrounding Christian Eriksen and a prospective move to Barcelona will only intensify on the strength of the Danish playmaker's likely impressive displays in Russia.

Kane and Alli, likewise, will be heavily sought with some stand-out performances for England.

A testing summer lies ahead for Tottenham and will determine whether the price of bold ambition is truly worth taking such a hefty gamble for.