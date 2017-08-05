The road ahead for cash-rich but Neymar-less Barcelona

Barcelona find themselves 222 million euros (S$358m) richer, but faced with replacing one of the world's best players after Neymar's move to Paris St Germain yesterday smashed the world transfer record.

The Catalan giants don't have much time to react with the transfer window set to shut on Aug 31.

Here's what lies ahead for Barca as they try and gain ground on bitter rivals Real Madrid.

1 SPEND WISELY

The biggest challenge for Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu is how much cash to splash in the next four weeks, especially after two years in which they have largely overpaid for little return in the transfer market on the likes of Andre Gomes, Paco Alcacer and Arda Turan.

There will be pressure for the Catalans to reassert themselves by landing a marquee signing with Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Paulo Dybala and Kylian Mbappe all linked.

However, finding a like-for-like replacement for Neymar will be impossible - that is why he fetched a fee more than double the previous transfer record.

With that in mind, Barca may be better placed in the long run to save some money for future windows if they are not to end up poorer on the field and no better off financially from Neymar's move.

2 GIVE YOUTH A CHANCE

Most worryingly for Barca's future is that Neymar has gone in his prime at 25, leaving behind an ageing squad.

Messi and Suarez are both 30, as is defensive leader Gerard Pique, while captain Andres Iniesta is 34 and out of contract at the end of the season.

One of the criticisms of Barca's evolution in recent seasons since Pep Guardiola's departure as coach in 2012 has been that graduates from the club's once-famed La Masia academy have not been given a chance as the club turned to star signings such as Suarez and Neymar.

"Barcelona have been sleeping," Barca legend Xavi told the Tactical Room last month. "They have to strengthen the youth academy."

3 STRIKE A BALANCE

In Neymar's departing words: "I made a trio with Messi and Suarez that made history. Conquered everything an athlete can conquer."

For three years, the "MSN" formed a thrilling front-line arguably unrivalled in football history.

In 110 matches together, they scored a combined 228 goals.

Yet, by building the team around three forwards, other parts of the team struggled, most notably midfield which had been their strength in the glorious Guardiola years.