Rodgers: Our progress is clear

Brendan Rodgers believes Celtic's progress over the last year was obvious in the 5-0 home thrashing of Kazakhstan's Astana yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Hoops all but guaranteed themselves a place in the Champions League with the convincing first-leg win.

Celtic beat Astana in the third qualifier last year, but needed a stoppage-time penalty to win 3-2 on aggregate.

Rodgers said: "You look at the marked difference to when we won 2-1 last year.