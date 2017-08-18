Rodgers: Our progress is clear
Brendan Rodgers believes Celtic's progress over the last year was obvious in the 5-0 home thrashing of Kazakhstan's Astana yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The Hoops all but guaranteed themselves a place in the Champions League with the convincing first-leg win.
Celtic beat Astana in the third qualifier last year, but needed a stoppage-time penalty to win 3-2 on aggregate.
Rodgers said: "You look at the marked difference to when we won 2-1 last year.
"You see a clear difference, you see a maturity in the performance, an excitement, and a creation of chances." - PA SPORT