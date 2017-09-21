Rodriguez inspiration fires Bayern to the top

James Rodriguez scored his first Bundesliga goal in a 3-0 win at Schalke 04 yesterday morning (Singapore time) to help Bayern Munich top the table for the first time this season.

Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti rotated the squad with Rodriguez on the right wing as one of six changes.

The Colombian, who signed a two-year loan deal from Real Madrid in July, was involved in all three goals.

He won the penalty which Robert Lewandowski converted for the opener, scored the second and made the pass for Arturo Vidal to seal the win.