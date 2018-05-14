Roma back in Champs League
Inter Milan crashed to a 2-1 loss to Sassuolo at the San Siro yesterday morning (Singapore time), sealing AS Roma's Champions League spot for next season.
The defeat means third-placed Roma - coached by former Sassuolo boss Eusebio di Francesco - are sure to finish in the top four and return to the Champions League after losing in the semi-finals this month.
Lazio, however, failed to book their Champions League spot as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Crotone yesterday. The capital side can seal their place when they play Inter next week. - AFP
