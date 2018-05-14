Football

Roma back in Champs League

Match Report
May 14, 2018 06:00 am

Inter Milan crashed to a 2-1 loss to Sassuolo at the San Siro yesterday morning (Singapore time), sealing AS Roma's Champions League spot for next season.

The defeat means third-placed Roma - coached by former Sassuolo boss Eusebio di Francesco - are sure to finish in the top four and return to the Champions League after losing in the semi-finals this month.

Lazio, however, failed to book their Champions League spot as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Crotone yesterday. The capital side can seal their place when they play Inter next week. - AFP

Zidane admits selection headache after Bale double
Football

Zidane admits selection headache after Bale double

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football