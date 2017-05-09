Roma back to second spot
Edin Dzeko hit a brace as AS Roma secured a 4-1 win that sent the capital side back to second in Serie A yesterday morning (Singapore time).
With three games left, Roma are seven points behind leaders Juventus, whom they meet in a potential title-decider on Monday morning (Singapore time).
Napoli are a further point behind in the Champions League play-off spot, while Lazio (4th) and Atalanta (5th) look set to take the Europa League group stage spots.
That leaves AC Milan, Inter Milan and Fiorentina to scrap for sixth and a place in the Europa League qualifiers. - WIRE SERVICES