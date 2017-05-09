Roma back to second spot

Edin Dzeko hit a brace as AS Roma secured a 4-1 win that sent the capital side back to second in Serie A yesterday morning (Singapore time).

With three games left, Roma are seven points behind leaders Juventus, whom they meet in a potential title-decider on Monday morning (Singapore time).

Napoli are a further point behind in the Champions League play-off spot, while Lazio (4th) and Atalanta (5th) look set to take the Europa League group stage spots.