Roma coach Spalletti quits
AS Roma coach Luciano Spalletti left the club yesterday despite leading them to second place in Serie A this season with a club-record points haul.
The 58-year-old's second stint with Roma lasted a little less than 18 months and ended two days after a 3-2 win over Genoa guaranteed second spot on 87 points and a place in next season's Champions League group stage.
Spalletti faced constant pressure to field 40-year-old Francesco Totti, who retired on Sunday after 25 seasons at the club. - REUTERS