Roma keep Juventus waiting

Roma put Juventus' Serie A title celebrations on ice with a defiant 3-1 win at the Stadio Olimpico yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Treble-chasing Juventus needed only a point to mathematically ensure a record sixth consecutive Scudetto with two games to spare.

But, despite heading into half-time on level terms after Daniele De Rossi cancelled out Mario Lemina's 21st-minute opener for the visitors, Juventus were stunned by a pair of second-half strikes from Stephan El Shaarawy and Radja Nainggolan.

Roma's 26th win of the campaign moved Luciano Spalletti's men back up to second place, only four points off the lead. They are a point ahead of Napoli, who saw Jose Callejon hit a brace in a 5-0 rout at Torino earlier.

It kept the capital side in contention for the league's second automatic Champions League spot.