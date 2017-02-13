Roma move back into second spot

Radja Nainggolan came to the rescue after another Edin Dzeko penalty miss, as Roma kept the pressure on Serie A leaders Juventus with a hard-fought 2-0 win at plucky Crotone yesterday.

Belgium international Nainggolan lashed past Alex Cordaz from a tight angle in the 40th minute after being picked out by Mohamed Salah as the vistors edged a first half in which they had only hinted at their wealth of attacking quality.

Salah then squared for Dzeko, who had sent a hesitant first-half penalty wide, for a simple tap-in in the 77th minute as Roma moved up to second on 53 points at the expense of Napoli, who ran out 2-0 victors against Genoa on Friday.