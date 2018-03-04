Roma shock Serie A leaders Napoli

Napoli’s 10-match winning streak in Serie A came to an end on Sunday morning (Singapore time) when they slumped to a shock 4-2 home defeat to AS Roma as the leaders suffered just their second league loss this season.

The result kept Napoli on top of the table but their lead is now just one point after Juventus defeated Lazio earlier, courtesy of an injury-time strike from Paulo Dybala.



Juventus, crucially, also have a game in hand.



When Lorenzo Insigne gave Napoli the lead from close range after six minutes, it seemed that it would be a straightforward outing.



But Turkey’s Cengiz Under levelled just a minute later with a deflected shot.



That set the stage for Edin Dzeko to carve out a little bit of personal history.



He made it 2-1 in the 26th minute with a header from an Alessandro Florenzi cross before curling in a terrific left-foot strike from the edge of the area in the 79th minute for 3-1.



That goal allowed the Bosnian striker to become the first player to score at least 50 goals in three of Europe’s major leagues – Italy’s Serie A, the German Bundesliga and the Premier League in England.



Diego Perotti made it 4-1 in the 80the minute, after pouncing on a lazy clearance from on-loan Roma left-back Mario Rui.



Dries Mertens pulled one back for Napoli in time added-on but the three points allowed Roma to move into third place in the table, albeit 16 points behind the pacesetters.



Argentina striker Dybala marked his comeback after a month on the sidelines by scoring a last-gasp winner in Juve’s 1-0 victory at Lazio in a perfect boost ahead of their coming Champions League clash at Tottenham.



Dybala, left out of the Argentina squad this week, shrugged off his rustiness by pouncing in the third minute of injury time.



Lazio, now down in fourth spot in the table, a point back from Roma, had already defeated Juventus twice this season in the Italian Super Cup and Serie A.



They looked to be hanging on for a point until Dybala, out for a month with a thigh injury, scored a memorable goal when he held off a Marco Parolo challenge before driving the ball past Thomas Strakosha in the Lazio goal.



Juventus will now travel to London for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash after a 2-2 draw in Turin in February.



“I didn’t know if I was meant to play 90 minutes, as it was my first start and we have a big game on Wednesday,” Dybala told Sky Sports Italia.



“I felt good and got the goal. But we must improve our technique in London and come out stronger in the first half.”

Juve had also kept a clean sheet for the 18th time in their last 20 matches in all competitions, including in 10 of 11 since the turn of the year.



The only side to score against them this year were Tottenham. – AFP