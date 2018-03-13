Roma: We can learn from Juventus' Champions League win over Spurs
AS Roma believe they can take a leaf out of the Italian ethos of Serie A rivals Juventus when they take on Shakhtar Donetsk tomorrow morning (Singapore time).
Eusebio di Francesco's side go into the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at the Stadio Olimpico 2-1 down against the Ukrainian champions.
Juventus last week showed their Italian counterparts how to overcome a deficit after they came back from a goal down away to Tottenham Hotspur to record a smash-and-grab 2-1 win on the night and a 4-3 triumph on aggregate.
Said di Francesco: "Juventus came out and showed their pedigree under pressure, they showed a really impressive character.
"It was a victory with a 'die hard' mentality.
"It's an approach you hope Italian football tends to have, and I hope my team has it as much as anybody."
Roma's Greek defender Kostas Manolas agreed, telling Italian broadcaster Mediaset Premium: "We require calm, intelligence, experience and balance.
"We saw with Juve against Tottenham that you need all those elements, otherwise you won't go forward... We deserve to go through."
