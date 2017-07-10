Roma's Ruediger joins Chelsea
English Premier League champions Chelsea have signed AS Roma and Germany defender Antonio Ruediger on a five-year contract for a fee believed to be in the region of £34 million (S$60.6m).
The 24-year-old centre back had impressed at Serie A outfit Roma over the past two seasons, after joining them from VFB Stuttgart.
Said Ruediger: "It's a great feeling because not every player has the opportunity to join a huge club like this."
The player, who has 17 caps for Germany, played in his country's recent Confederations Cup-winning campaign. - WIRE SERVICES