Romero certain he will be Argentina's No. 1, coach reveals 35-man list

Sergio Romero may be set for his usual spot on the Manchester United bench in the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday morning (Singapore time), but the lack of action does not dampen his conviction he will be Argentina's first-choice goalkeeper at the World Cup.

Romero, who got a rare start in United's 1-0 home win over Watford on the final day of the English Premier League on Sunday, is certain to be going to his third World Cup Finals in Russia next month.

However, the 31-year-old could face stiff competition from uncapped River Plate goalkeeper Franco Armani, who was included Argentina's 35-man provisional squad, after a stellar season that included 11 clean sheets in his last 15 matches.

"I have never felt the weight of being inactive," perennial club reserve Romero said.

"For me, it's not the same for a goalkeeper to lack matches as it is for an outfield player."

Despite criticism over an inability to hold down a regular first-team place at Sampdoria, AS Monaco and Manchester United in the last five years, the former Racing Club custodian has won an Argentina goalkeeping record 94 caps since his 2009 debut.

"Thankfully, I have shown over the years that whether I play or not (for my club), I'll always be fit because that's what I train for," said Romero, who helped United win last season's Europa League, a competition in which he was a regular starter.

"I am worthy of playing in the Argentina national team," said the 1.92-metre Romero, affectionately nicknamed "Chiquito" (little one), who relishes every call-up knowing he is more than likely to play.

"I'm always keen to join up with the Argentina team to play, to stop shots, that's my goal and always has been since Diego (Maradona) gave me my debut."

In his 35-man list, Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli also had places for recovering Everton defender Ramiro Funes Mori, Racing Club's exciting young duo Lautaro Martinez and Ricardo Centurion, and uncapped Sporting Lisbon midfielder Rodrigo Battaglia.

The list, which must be trimmed to 23 by June 4, included Barcelona's Lionel Messi, Juventus pair Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala, Manchester City's Sergio Aguero and Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi, who is the second leading scorer in Serie A with 28 goals.

Argentina kick off their World Cup campaign against Iceland on June 16, before facing Croatia on June 21 and then Nigeria five days later.