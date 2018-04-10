Ronaldinho tips Barca to win Champions League

Barcelona lead 4-1 after first leg

With one foot in the Champions League semi-finals, former Barcelona favourite Ronaldinho believes the stage is set for the Catalan club to win the competition for the first time since 2015.

Barca enter the second leg of their quarter-final tomorrow morning (Singapore time) with a comfortable 4-1 lead from the first leg last week.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE QUARTER-FINAL, 2ND LEG AS ROMA BARCELONA

But former Barcelona and Brazil attacker Ronaldinho is looking further ahead to next month's final in Kiev, Ukraine.

He told Yahoo Sport: "I still watch them.

"I have a lot friends there - not just players, but people behind the scenes, too...

"I think the team are doing really well. They're having a marvellous season and everything is in place for them to win it."

Barcelona will welcome back Sergio Busquets for the second leg, after he missed the 3-1 La Liga win over Leganes on Saturday.

Roma, meanwhile, could welcome back Turkey attacker Cengiz Under at the Stadio Olimpico. He had scored six times in his last nine Roma matches, but missed the last three games through injury.

Roma coach Eusebio di Francesco has urged Under and his teammates to believe in their ability to produce "a miracle" against Barcelona.

He said: "We have to believe in something important and go for it with great love and passion.

"They will play their best to confirm the result but we can also produce a miracle.

"It's difficult, but we have to believe. We stopped (Lionel) Messi (in the first leg) and we have to try to do it again tomorrow."

While the Serie A side might have stopped Messi, they did not prevent the La Liga leaders from taking a healthy advantage into the second leg.

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan believes that was down to plain bad luck.

He said: "The first leg? It was a good match on our part.

"We were a bit unlucky and didn't get decisions. We hope to have a good game. We hope to do something important.

"Probability of going through? I don't know, but we had chances to score goals in the first leg."