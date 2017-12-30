Ronaldo craves for more after bagging another award

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo was yesterday morning (Singapore time) named Globe Soccer's Best Player for the second year in a row, although he wasn't present in person to receive his trophy.

The Portuguese international also won the prize, organised by the European Association of Football Agents and European Clubs Association in 2011, 2014 and 2016.

Ronaldo appeared by video link as he received the award from former Italy and Juventus forward Alessandro del Piero.

Despite his numerous awards, Ronaldo joked that he still has plenty of room to expand his personal trophy cabinet.

"Don't worry my friend, I have a lot of space," Ronaldo, who inspired Real to the Champions League title last season, told the show's host.

"It's a special moment and I feel very happy to receive this award. I have to say 'thank you' to my teammates, to my coach, to Real.

"It was an amazing year, we won a lot of trophies collective and myself individual, so I'm so glad. Thank you for the people who voted for me - next year, do the same!"

Real were also named Best Club of the Year and Zinedine Zidane was best coach.

"It's an honour for me and for the club to receive this award," Zidane told the audience.

"It means things have gone well and worked well."