Ronaldo extends Champions League scoring record

Holders Real Madrid sealed a place in the Champions League last 16 with a 6-0 thrashing of Apoel Nicosia yesterday morning (Singapore time), thanks to doubles from Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo, but will still finish runners-up to Tottenham Hotspur in Group H.

Ronaldo wrapped up Real's biggest Champions League away win with two goals at the start of the second half.

He now has 18 in this year's competition, extending his record from 16 and taking his overall Champions League tally to 113 goals.

Zinedine Zidane's side, who have been inconsistent in this season's La Liga, were already coasting thanks to first-half goals from Luka Modric, a Karim Benzema double and a Nacho strike.

"We can't do anything about finishing second now. Other teams will not want to face us in the next round and we will do our best," said Zidane.

"It was a good game for the team, we worked well, scored goals against a good side and gave fringe players the opportunity to play."

Real left back Marcelo told Marca that the win is a sign that Los Blancos, who are third in La Liga, 10 points behind leaders Barcelona, have regained their confidence.