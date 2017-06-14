Ronaldo faces tax fraud lawsuit
Spain's prosecutor's office in Madrid said yesterday it had filed a lawsuit against Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo for allegedly defrauding Spanish authorities of 14.7 million euros (S$22.8m) between 2011 and 2014.
In a statement, the prosecutor's office said Ronaldo had knowingly used a "business structure", created in 2010, to hide his income in Spain from his image rights.
The lawsuit is based on a report sent to the prosecutor's office from Spain's tax agency AEAT, it said. - REUTERS