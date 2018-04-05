Ronaldo: I've been waiting for a goal like this

Cristiano Ronaldo thanked Juventus fans who applauded his stunning bicycle-kick goal for Real Madrid against the Italian side yesterday morning (Singapore time).

He added that he had been hoping for a long time to score in such spectacular fashion.

"Obviously, people are talking about my second goal... it was a spectacular goal, possibly the best of my career," he said in a video posted on several Spanish websites after the Champions League tie in Turin.

"I scored once for the national team with a bicycle kick, which hit the post and went in, but this was a bit better.

"I had been looking to score a goal like that for a long time but it depends on the circumstances of the match. Sometimes, it doesn't work, but you always have to try. I tried and I scored."

Ronaldo's super strike, when he met Dani Carvajal's cross with an overhead kick, was the second for both the Portuguese and Real in their 3-0 win in the quarter-final, first leg.

The home fans appreciated the beauty of the strike and applauded. Ronaldo responded by putting his hand to his heart, bowing slightly to the crowd.

"This was one of the nicest moments," he said. "To be applauded by the Juventus Stadium, where so many great footballers have played, is a top moment for me.

"It's something that stays in your heart... I want to thank all the Italians who were here in the stadium and applauded me."

Marcelo then added the shine on Real's victory with a 72nd-minute strike, all but ending Juventus' hopes of progressing.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri believes that his side had played well until they were stunned by Ronaldo's wonder goal, which was followed by Paulo Dybala's red card two minutes later.

Said Allegri: "We had defended very well and allowed Real very little until their second goal. A 3-0 defeat is hard to digest, we played a good match for the first hour but then everything turned against us.

"Once we were down to 10 men, it became impossible to turn it around."