Ronaldo is Portugal: Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes "nothing is impossible" for Portugal at this year's World Cup in Russia with Cristiano Ronaldo in the team.

The 33-year-old Real Madrid forward played a crucial role in helping his country to Euro 2016 glory in France, and has enjoyed another impressive campaign with his Spanish club, scoring 42 goals in all competitions.

"Portugal have an interesting squad," Mourinho told ESPN Brazil.

"Without Cristiano, it would be impossible. But, with him, nothing is impossible."

The former Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Porto manager also shared similar sentiments about Argentina, who led by Lionel Messi, are chasing their first World Cup crown since 1986.

"I believe that the Argentinian national team without Lionel Messi wouldn't be contenders," the Portuguese said.

"But, with him, they are one of the favourites."

Mourinho said five-time champions Brazil have one of the most settled squads heading into the tournament, with the right mix of tactical flexibility and individual talent.

"I like very much the basic structure of Brazil, their tactical and mentality," he said.

"There is a mixture between Brazilian natural talent, with a serious approach, physical, tactical.

"They are a team capable of defending well, allowing few goals, with a good support base.