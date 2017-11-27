Ronaldo relieved after scoring

Cristiano Ronaldo's first La Liga goal for over a month ensured Real Madrid beat Malaga 3-2 on Saturday to keep pace at the top.

Ronaldo's relief was palpable when he fired home the rebound 15 minutes from time, after seeing his penalty saved by Malaga goalkeeper Roberto.

Earlier, Malaga had come back twice to draw 2-2 after Real had led through Karim Benzema (9th) and then Casemiro (21st).

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid remain tied with Real in third place after they shrugged off a season of goalscoring woes by thrashing hosts Levante 5-0 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro both scored doubles, after an own goal by Rober in the fifth minute.