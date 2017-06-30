Ronaldo skips third-place game to meet his newborn twins

Portugal's superstar captain Cristiano Ronaldo revealed yesterday that he will not play in the Confederations Cup third-place match this weekend as he will finally meet his newborn twins.

Hours after yesterday morning's (Singapore time) 3-0 defeat by Chile in a penalty shoot-out in Kazan, Russia, Ronaldo said he had been given permission to miss the play-off in Moscow, against either Germany or Mexico, to meet his new arrivals.

Ronaldo, 32, is believed to have fathered the twins with a surrogate mother in the United States.

He already has a seven-year-old son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., from a previous relationship.

The Real Madrid forward said he gave his "body and soul" for Portugal in the semi-final, which finished goalless after extra time, "even though my (twins) were born".

"The president of the Portuguese Football Federation and the national coach have an attitude that has touched me and I will not forget," the four-time World Player of the Year wrote on his official Facebook page.

"I'm very happy to finally be with my children for the first time."

Having won Man-of-the-Match awards in each of Portugal's three group- stage games, Ronaldo did not have his best match against Chile, whose defence managed to subdue the Real star.