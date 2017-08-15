Ronaldo slapped with five-match ban

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) earned his first yellow for taking off his jersey to celebrate his goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for five games after pushing the referee following his dismissal in Real Madrid's Spanish Super Cup first-leg 3-1 win over Barcelona yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Ronaldo, having already been cautioned for taking his shirt off after scoring at the Nou Camp, was shown a second yellow card in the 82nd minute for diving after going down under pressure from Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti.

The Portugal international responded to his dismissal by shoving referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea in the back before making his way off the pitch.

The Spanish football federation has now handed the 32-year-old forward a five-match ban - one for the double booking and another four for pushing the official.

He was found guilty of "Violation of Article 96 of the Disciplinary Code", which relates to using "mild force" against the officials, including grabbing, pushing or shaking.

The offence carries a ban of up to 12 matches, with Ronaldo being handed the minimum punishment of four games. Ronaldo has also been fined 3,805 euros (S$6,100) for the two sanctions, with Real fined 1,750 euros.

Real and Ronaldo have 10 business days to appeal against the ruling.

Real had gone ahead in the match through a Gerard Pique own goal in the 50th minute.

Ronaldo, who did not start the game, restored the advantage for his side with a brilliant 80th-minute strike into the top corner after Lionel Messi had equalised for Barca from the spot.

Moments later came the red-card incident and the rush of blood to Ronaldo's head.

“We played a great game, but I am annoyed by Cristiano’s sending-off.” Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane

"We played a great game, but I am annoyed by Cristiano's sending-off," Real coach Zinedine Zidane said after the match. "Perhaps it wasn't a penalty, but the red card is a little harsh."

Real captain Sergio Ramos also leapt to his defence. "I think he was caught off balance and he didn't dive," he said.

Marco Asensio scored Real's third with a stunning long-range goal in the 90th minute.