Ronaldo snubs Chinese Super League

Unlike the high-profile footballers plying their trade in China, Cristiano Ronaldo is not tempted by the lure of money.

His agent Jorge Mendes claimed yesterday morning (Singapore time) that Real Madrid have been offered 300 million euros (S$454m) for the star forward by an unnamed Chinese Super League club, but said his client has no interest in the deal.

Mendes told Sky Sports Italia at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai that Ronaldo, 31, (left)had been offered a yearly salary of around £86 million, which works out to be about $1.65m a week, eclipsing the $1.1m-a-week wages Carlos Tevez - a former teammate of Ronaldo at Manchester United - would earn at Shanghai Shenhua.

"From China, they've offered 300m euros to Real Madrid and more than 100m euros per year to the player," said 50-year-old Portuguese Mendes.

"But money is not everything. Real Madrid is his life.

"Cristiano is happy at Real Madrid and it is impossible to go to China."

The transfer offer, if genuine, would be almost triple the world record of £89.6m Manchester United paid Juventus for Paul Pogba in August.

Ronaldo, who won his fourth Ballon d'Or earlier this month, signed a new contract at Madrid last month, extending his commitment to the club until 2021.

But the cash-rich Chinese Super League has emerged as a major contender in the world transfer market with mega-money deals.

BIG MONEY

Last week, Shanghai SIPG signed Brazil midfielder Oscar from Chelsea for around £52m, while on Thursday, former Man United, Manchester City and Boca Juniors striker Carlos Tevez joined Shanghai Shenhua where he will reportedly become the highest-paid player in the world on the equivalent of £615,000 a week.

"The Chinese market is a new market," Mendes added.

"They can buy a lot of players but, then again, it is impossible to go for Ronaldo.

"Cristiano is the best player in the world and best ever. It is normal to have some offers. He won the European Championship with Portugal.

"It's like winning the Italian league with Genoa - they were not the favourites." - PA SPORT

Football’s top five salaries (based on media reports)