Ronaldo tells Real fans: Don't boo me

Cristiano Ronaldo defied boos from Real Madrid's infamously demanding fans to "demolish" Bayern Munich and set another personal milestone with 101 Champions League goals.

On a night of high drama and controversy at the Santiago Bernabeu yesterday morning (Singapore time), the Portuguese striker once again dominated the headlines with a hat-trick to send the holders into the semi-finals for a record seventh straight year.

But they needed extra time - and some questionable officiating - to beat 10-man Bayern 4-2 to seal a 6-3 aggregate win.

Ronaldo's second yesterday morning to bring up a century in the competition - including one scored in a qualifier - and third to round off his hat-trick were allowed to stand despite the Portuguese clearly being offside.

After scoring his third goal of the night and his 101st Champions League goal, the four-time World Player of the Year put his finger to his lips to the Real supporters who had booed him earlier in the match.

"I'm not asking them to name streets after me, the only thing I ask is that they don't boo me here," Ronaldo told Spanish TV station Antena 3.

"I want them to stop booing me because I always give my best and, even when I don't score, I try to help Real Madrid."

Manager Zinedine Zidane lavished praise on the team's all-time top-scorer, but reminded Ronaldo that Real players had to get used to the relentless pressure from supporters of the 11-time European champions.

"Perhaps the fans won't boo him any more, but this is the Bernabeu and it can happen from time to time and he knows that," said the former France captain.

"The only thing he did was to stay calm and he proved himself on the pitch.

"There are few players who are always there in the key moments and the fans will be grateful for what Cristiano has done here.

"He always knows that when there's an important occasion, he's going to be there and he showed it again tonight.

"What he did is outside any sort of category. There are few players who can do what Ronaldo has done and we all know that."

DOUBLE BLOW

It was a double blow for Carlo Ancelotti as Bayern crashed out of the competition and his goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is ruled out for the rest of the season after fracturing his left foot in yesterday morning's game.

85 Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 85 goals in 85 Champions League appearances for Real Madrid and has 101 goals in the competition — one of which was scored in the qualifying rounds.



The Bayern shot-stopper and Germany captain suffered the injury while trying unsuccessfully to stop Ronaldo netting his third goal in the 109th minute.

The 31-year-old faces eight weeks on the sidelines and is likely to sit out Germany's Confederations Cup campaign in Russia, which starts on June 17.

Ancelotti, who left Real after two seasons in 2015 having won the Champions League in the previous campaign, felt the German giants had done themselves proud despite the final result.

"Neuer and the whole team played well, we deserved to come away with more tonight," the Italian said.

"It is hard to come to Madrid and win over 90 minutes and moreover with 10 men.

"Now, Madrid continue and I wish Zizou and his side all the best." - WIRE SERVICES

