Rooney at the crossroads

Wayne Rooney appears to be facing the end of the road with England and Manchester United, with a number of transfer offers on the table and a telling omission from Gareth Southgate's latest international squad.

After United's midweek Europa League triumph, he confirmed Everton are the only English club he would consider leaving for, while links with a big-money switch to China persist.

He said: "I've got decisions to make now over the next few weeks, have a word with my family, then I'll decide."

Asked if he was close to a decision, he said: "More or less, yeah."