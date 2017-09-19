Football

Rooney gets two-year ban for drink-driving offence

Wayne Rooney arrives at the Stockport Magistrates court for his hearing yesterday.PHOTO:REUTERS
Sep 19, 2017 06:00 am

Former England captain Wayne Rooney was banned from driving for two years and ordered to perform 100 hours of unpaid community work after pleading guilty to drink-driving yesterday.

The Everton striker apologised for an "unforgivable lack of judgment" following his sentencing by a court in northern England for being nearly three times over the drink-drive limit while his pregnant wife and their three sons were on holiday.

The 31-year-old was stopped by police when driving a woman's black Volkswagen Beetle at around 2am (UK time) on Sept 1 and later arrested and bailed.

Stockport Magistrates' Court was told a breathalyser test showed Rooney's alcohol level was 104 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath.

The drink-drive limit in England and Wales is 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath.

His legal team asked the judge to consider not imposing a community order because of his ongoing charitable work but he said he was "not convinced" that imposing a large fine "would have the same effect".

Rooney, who rejoined boyhood club Everton in July after 13 years at Manchester United, tweeted an apology to his 16.4 million followers.

"Following today's court hearing, I want publicly to apologise for my unforgivable lack of judgment in driving while over the legal limit. It was completely wrong," Rooney said in a statement.

"I have already said sorry to my family, my manager and chairman and everyone at Everton FC.

"Now I want to apologise to all the fans and everyone else who has followed and supported me throughout my career.

"Of course I accept the sentence of the court and hope that I can make some amends through my community service." - AFP

