Rooney: I'm not leaving

Wayne Rooney said on Thursday that he was staying with Manchester United, following persistent speculation he could make a lucrative move to the Chinese Super League.

British media reports said Rooney's agent, Paul Stretford, had been in China speaking to interested clubs, but the United and England captain insisted he was remaining at Old Trafford.

"Despite the interest which has been shown from other clubs, for which I'm grateful, I want to end recent speculation and say that I am staying at Manchester United," the 31-year-old Rooney said in a statement.

"I hope I will play a full part in helping the team in its fight for success on four fronts."