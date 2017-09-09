Rooney looking  for redemption

Everton manager Ronald Koeman confirmed striker Wayne Rooney will play against Tottenham today despite a drink drive charge hanging over the striker.

Rooney was arrested a week ago and has a court hearing on Sept 18 after being released on bail over the incident.

The 31-year-old has scored twice in three Premier League games for Everton having rejoined his boyhood club from Manchester United in the summer.

Koeman was unable to bring in another top striker before the transfer window closed and will therefore keep faith with Rooney despite his troubles off the pitch.

The Dutchman read out a prepared statement concerning Rooney at his press conference on Thursday and revealed the former England captain may yet be subjected to further disciplinary action by the club.

"Obviously, I am very disappointed by the situation regarding Wayne Rooney," Koeman said.

"We have spoken last Tuesday and the chairman spoke to Wayne about this situation.

"Any disciplinary matter will be dealt with internally by the club at the appropriate time and that's all I have to say. That's all we have to say on the case of Wane Rooney."

Koeman said "yes" when asked if Rooney would feature against Spurs at Goodison Park and does not think the incident will have an impact on his mindset.