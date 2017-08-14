Rooney in seventh heaven after goal-scoring return

Everton’s Wayne Rooney celebrating with teammates after scoring their first goal.

Wayne Rooney said it "doesn't get much better" than firing Everton to victory after waiting more than 13 years to score for his boyhood club again.

Having enjoyed a record-breaking, medal-laden stint at Old Trafford, the 31-year-old returned to Goodison Park this summer in search of regular first-team football.

Rooney was thrown in from the outset in Everton's EPL opener on Saturday and did not disappoint, with his header late in the first half securing a 1-0 victory against Stoke.

"On a personal level, scoring the winning goal at Goodison Park is a special moment," he said.

"It doesn't get much better.

"To play for this club is a huge deal for me. The early games in the season are always tough because you are always finding your rhythm.

"We've got some tough games coming up, so it's important we got off to a good start."

The goal was the only moment of note in a dull first half.

Involved in Everton's impressive build-up play, he continued into the box and nodded home Dominic Calvert-Lewin's cross.

His all-round display only improved after half-time, working hard in possession and out of it - leading to high praise from Ronald Koeman.

"There was one player in an Everton shirt today who from the first second to the last second was comfortable on the pitch," the Everton boss said.

"He made every decision the right one and he scored a great goal from a great cross from Dominic.

"But, in difficult moments in the game, he showed his experience.

"He was clever, he was comfortable on the ball. That was different to some other players.