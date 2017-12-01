Rooney: This win is for Unsworth

Wayne Rooney dedicated Everton's 4-0 victory over West Ham United yesterday morning (Singapore time) to interim manager David Unsworth after scoring a superb hat-trick in front of incoming manager Sam Allardyce.

Unsworth, Everton's Under-23 coach, has been filling in since Koeman was sacked last month, and although he has won only two of his eight games at the helm, Rooney said he had helped steady the ship.