Rooney's Blue: I've been wearing Everton pyjamas for 13 years

Wayne Rooney has confirmed that he has rejoined Everton from Manchester United.

The 31-year-old has issued a statement to Press Association Sport thanking United for the past 13 years and expressing his happiness at returning to his boyhood club.

Rooney, who was filmed at Everton's training ground on Saturday, left the Toffees for Old Trafford in 2004 and returns after winning five Premier League titles and a Champions League with United.

Everton announced that Rooney had signed a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Rooney said: "It is some time since I said that the only Premier League club I would play for other than Manchester United was Everton, so I am delighted that the move has happened.

"Thirteen years ago, I went to United with the intention of winning trophies and I have been fortunate to be a part of one of the most successful periods in the club's history.

"I have come back to Everton because I believe Ronald Koeman is building a team that can win something and I look forward to playing my part in making that a reality for the club I have supported since a boy."

Asked what it felt like to once again wear the Royal Blue jersey, Rooney told evertontv: "It feels great. To be honest, I've kept it quiet for the last 13 years but I've actually been wearing Everton pyjamas at home with my kids. I had to keep that a bit quiet!

"It's great. (Wearing the shirt) feels as special as it did 13 years ago and I'm just looking forward now to getting out on the pitch with it on."

Everton manager Ronald Koeman said: "Wayne has shown me that ambition that we need and that winning mentality - he knows how to win titles and I'm really happy he's decided to come home.

"He loves Everton and he was desperate to come back. He is still only 31 and I don't have any doubts about his qualities. It's fantastic he's here."

Rooney burst onto the scene as a 16-year-old with Everton and moved to United in a £27-million (S$48m) deal two years later.

He has since been one of United's most influential players and, last season, overtook Sir Bobby Charlton's record to become the club's leading goalscorer.

He leaves Old Trafford with 253 United goals to his name.

United manager Jose Mourinho said: "He has been a model professional throughout his time at the club and will remain in the history books for many years to come.

"It is never easy to see a great player playing less football than he would like and I could not stand in his way when he asked to go back to Everton.