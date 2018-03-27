Russians seek redemption

Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov says his football team must step it up a notch in their World Cup warm-up match against France tonight.

Cherchesov's men were thoroughly outplayed by five-time champions Brazil in a 3-0 loss on Friday in Moscow.

The World Cup hosts' problems have been compounded by a string of injuries that ruled out defenders Georgy Dzhikiya and Viktor Vasin and a top striker Alexander Kokorin for theFinals.