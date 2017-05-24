Sahil joins Sarawak

Sahil Suhaimi (No. 11) could make his debut for his new club Sarawak FA tonight.

If the paperwork goes through in time, Sahil Suhaimi could make his debut for his new club Sarawak FA tonight.

The 24-year-old Singapore striker is currently with the Sarawak squad in Ipoh, for the team's Malaysian Super League match against Perak FA.

The New Paper reported this week that he has been training with Sarawak since last Saturday, as the East Malaysian side looked to replace Filipino striker Mark Hartmann.

The club yesterday confirmed they took up the option of signing the nippy forward, who will wear the No. 10 jersey.

Sahil told TNP last night: "I'm very thankful for this opportunity.

"I didn't expect this interest from Sarawak, and in the beginning I even thought it wasn't true.

"I want to thank Bambang (Kajairi) for his help. None of this would be possible without him."

Bambang is a former head of the Singapore football delegation at the South-east Asia (SEA) Games, and has contacts with Sarawak's management.

The SEA Games was also where Sahil burst onto the scene. At the 2013 edition, he scored three goals to finish as the joint top-scorer of the tournament.

Added Sahil: "Now, we are just waiting for the Football Association of Malaysia (on the paperwork clearance).

"For now, I want to try and get to know each and every one of my new teammates and learn the team's style, so I can hopefully adapt quickly."

Sahil has not played any domestic football this year.

After he left Geylang International at the end of last season, he joined Tampines Rovers but chose to be registered only for the Stags' continental AFC Cup campaign, where they crashed out at the group stage.

In all, he made four substitute appearances amounting to 76 minutes on the pitch, and did not score.

He also had a month-long training stint at English Premier League side Burnley in April.

After their game in Perak tonight, Sarawak will have a month-long break because of the Muslim month of Ramadan, and will resume MSL action only on July 1 when they visit Kelantan FA.

Sarawak are mired in a relegation battle with just over half the season gone, and are 11th in the 12-team MSL.