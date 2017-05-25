Sahil makes Sarawak debut

There was no dream debut for national striker Sahil Suhaimi, who played his first game for new club Sarawak FA last night.

The 24-year-old started the Crocs' Malaysian Super League (MSL) clash with Perak FA in Ipoh, which ended goalless.

While the former Geylang International and LionsXII hitman did not manage to bulge the net, his performance earned praise from Sarawak fans on social media.

The point helped Sarawak move up one place to 10th in the 12-team MSL, with just over a third of the season gone. - SAZALI ABDUL AZIZ