Saints heap more misery on Toffees
Everton's poor season showed little signs of improving after they were thrashed 4-1 at Southampton yesterday.
Dusan Tadic gave the Saints an 18th-minute lead, but Gylfi Sigurdsson equalised just before half-time.
The Toffees had no reply after the break though, when Charlie Austin (52nd, 58th) and Steven Davis (87th) consigned David Unsworth's men to more misery.
Everton, who had Oumar Niasse suspended after being found guilty of simulation during their 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Nov 18, are 16th in the table, just two points clear of the relegation zone. - WIRE SERVICES
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now