Saints heap more misery on Toffees

Everton's poor season showed little signs of improving after they were thrashed 4-1 at Southampton yesterday.

Dusan Tadic gave the Saints an 18th-minute lead, but Gylfi Sigurdsson equalised just before half-time.

The Toffees had no reply after the break though, when Charlie Austin (52nd, 58th) and Steven Davis (87th) consigned David Unsworth's men to more misery.