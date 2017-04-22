Football

Sakho's 'drug' not on banned list

Apr 22, 2017 06:00 am

France international Mamadou Sakho was suspended last season for taking a substance that was not in fact on Wada's banned list, a Uefa report has confirmed.

The Liverpool defender, now on loan at Crystal Palace, was banned for 30 days after failing a drug test on March 17 and, as a result, missed the Europa League final and Euro 2016.

The Uefa report blames a communications breakdown between Wada and its laboratories in Cologne and Lausanne for the error.  - REUTERS

France