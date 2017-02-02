Sakho's ordeal over

Mamadou Sakho joins Luka Milivojevic as new arrivals for Crystal Palace, while Napoli forward Manolo Gabbiadini (above) will be turning out for Southampton. PHOTOS: AFP, COURTESY OF TWITTER/MAMADOUSAKHO

Mamadou Sakho (above) joins Luka Milivojevic as new arrivals for Crystal Palace, while Napoli forward Manolo Gabbiadini will be turning out for Southampton. PHOTOS: AFP, COURTESY OF TWITTER/MAMADOUSAKHO

Mamadou Sakho's Liverpool nightmare is finally over, after Crystal Palace swooped in on transfer deadline day yesterday morning (Singapore time) to take him on loan until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old France international had been frozen out by Reds boss Juergen Klopp, following misdemeanours during pre-season and did not feature at all in this campaign.

"Crystal Palace Football Club are pleased to announce the loan signing of Mamadou Sakho from Liverpool until the end of the season," said a statement on the Palace official website.

Sakho said in an interview with Palace's official website that he was happy to complete the move after a long day and that he was excited about the challenge.

"Right now it's a new page for me," he said.

"When I have a new shirt I always give my best. The most important thing for me is that we need to win a lot of games and I know we have a good squad, I have a few friends playing here."

Palace boss Sam Allardyce bemoaned the decision to schedule matches on deadline day, but he also did manage to sign Serbia midfielder Luka Milivojevic from Olympiakos for an undisclosed fee on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

Meanwhile, Burnley splashed out a reported club record £13 million (S$23.1m) to sign Norwich winger Robbie Brady, while Southampton's swoop for Napoli forward Manolo Gabbiadini was one of the more notable deals on transfer deadline day.

Republic of Ireland star Brady agreed a three-and-a-half year deal and became Burnley's second signing of the day, following their capture of Aston Villa midfielder Ashley Westwood for a reported £5m.

GABBIADINI CAN'T WAIT

Southampton boss Claude Puel bolstered the League Cup finalists' attacking options with the signing of Gabbiadini, who has six caps for Italy and is believed to have cost the Saints an initial £14m.

"I am very, very happy. Since I was a kid, one of my dreams was to perform in one of the biggest leagues in the world, so now that it's happening I can't wait to start playing," Gabbiadini said.

Earlier in the day, Southampton confirmed the loan signing of goalkeeper Mouez Hassen from Nice until the end of the season, to provide cover for first-choice Fraser Forster.

Over at struggling champions Leicester City, manager Claudio Ranieri will be hoping that loan signing Mali defender Molla Wague can alleviate their defensive woes.

Swansea sealed a cash-plus-player deal for Aston Villa striker Jordan Ayew, with Wales defender Neil Taylor going in the opposite direction. Villa are reported to have banked £5m in the deal.

"He is a very good acquisition. I'm sure his brother has given him the inside track on the club," Swansea manager Paul Clement said.

Hull signed defender Andrea Ranocchia on loan from Inter Milan until the end of the season and took midfielder Alfred N'Diaye, who played for Sunderland between 2013 and 2014, on loan from Villarreal also until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

Middlesbrough brought in Watford's Algeria midfielder Adlene Guedioura for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Bournemouth signed goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from League One side Sheffield United for an undisclosed fee.

One of the few big deals of the day inevitably involved the Chinese Super League, which has been throwing money to lure top talent in recent months.